Genome Sequencing Tests Show Omicron Dominating In Karnataka: Health Minister

With COVID-19 cases surging in Karnataka, genome sequencing tests conducted in the state show that Omicron variant is still dominating in the state.

In this regard, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted on Wednesday stating that most people with COVID-19 symptoms are infected by the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus.

"Which strain is dominating in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample: March 2021 - December 2021: 90.7% Delta January 2022 - April 2022: 87.80% Omicron May 2022 - June 2022: 99.20% Omicron," Sudhakar tweeted.

According to him, amongst the Omicron variants, currently BA.1.1.529 and BA.1 have dipped to 8.60 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.

However, BA.2 sub-lineage has increased from 80.60 per cent to 89.40 per cent since May, the minister tweeted. Sudhakar said the new variants -- BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5 -- are observed to be in their nascent phases.

The data shared by him shows that last year from March to December, Delta and its sub-lineages dominated but this year Omicron was the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus.

The state had on Tuesday reported 738 fresh cases while on Monday there were 530 new infections. There were, however, zero fatalities on both days.

According to the health officials, the latest surge in cases is due to Omicron, which is not a deadly variant as compared to Delta that had wreaked havoc in 2021.

