George Soros Jumps Into Adani Issue, Expects It To 'revive Democracy in India'

Business magnate and 'anti-nationalism' mascot George Soros has made a very telling remark on the crisis engulfing Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani’s corporate empire, saying it may pave the way for a democratic revival in the country. The Hungarian-American businessman and philanthropist George Soros spoke ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

“Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament. This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India,” said the founder of the Open Society Foundations which claims to give grants to groups and individuals that 'promote democracy', transparency and freedom of speech. Considered a divisive figure, the activities of Soros have variously been cited as construing meddling. The Adani group had no immediate comment on Soros’s remarks.

The Adani-Hindenburg row

The Adani Group was accused by a damning short-seller report published in late January of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, which set off a stock market crash that destroyed more than $120 billion of the empire's market value and caused the once-second-richest man in the world to fall in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index rankings.

The Adani Group, on the other hand, decried the Hindenburg Research report as being a "malicious combination of selected falsehoods and outdated, unsubstantiated, and debunked charges." In a 413-page report published on January 29, the Indian conglomerate attacked Hindenburg Research and refuted the claims made by the latter.

The matter is being monitored by regulators in India from various angles, including banks' exposure, though it has also become a political matter with the Opposition using it to attack the Modi government and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Supreme Court-monitored probe.