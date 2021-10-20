German Ambassador To India Treats Himself With Lip-smacking Gol Gappas & Chaat In Delhi

The German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner is making people on social media drool as he posted the pictures of lip-smacking street food that he enjoyed from the streets of Delhi on Wednesday. Walter J Lindner enjoyed some delicious Gol Gappas and Chaat from a vendor in Delhi’s Siri Fort area and posted some tempting pictures of the same on his official Twitter handle.



In the tweet, he also mentioned the names of the street vendors from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareily, who have been selling the most popular street snack- Gol Gappas in Delhi for several years. Ambassador Linder also revealed that vendors- Brijesh & Mahesh’s past three generations have been selling these sweet and tangy street snacks in Delhi.

German Ambassador to India enjoys Gol Gappas & Chaat

German Ambassador called the Chaat by these vendors, ‘naani of all chaats’, which means grandmother of all chaats-- referring them to be the oldest vendors in the Chaat business. In the tweet, he wrote, “Come rain, come shine, it’s always golgappa time! Chaat– doesn’t need a season nor reason! Ever tried these delicious snacks at "the naani of all roadside snack stalls" in front of Delhi’s Siri Fort Audit? Since 3 generations run by a Bareilly (UP) family, meet Brijesh & Mahesh.”

He also quirkily wrote that one doesn’t need a reason to eat Chaat, be it any time, any season, one can divulge themselves whenever they wish to. Lindner also shared a picture of himself with the vendors.



Come rain, come shine, it’s always golgappa time! Chaat– doesn’t need a season nor reason! Ever tried these delicious snacks at "the naani of all roadside snack stalls" in front of Delhi’s Siri Fort Audit? Since 3 generations run by a Bareilly (UP) family, meet Brijesh & Mahesh pic.twitter.com/iulaxL2kL6 — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) October 20, 2021

Lindner’s post gained several reactions, many people commented and re-tweeted the post. A user commented, “Golgappas are all-time favourites..and finding the authentic chaat waalas who don't use artificial colours and flavours is a bliss,” while another one wrote, “And nothing beats the "Kolkata Phuchka" known as Golgappa here. What differentiates the Kolkata variant is the filling. Pls do try when you are in Kolkata, aka the city of Joy. Alternatively, you will most likely find this variant in the CR Park area of Delhi.”

A third advised Ambassador to have some digestive tablets in case he upsets his stomach with all the chaat, “Hope you don't have a Delhi Belly! Take some Dabur’s Pudin Hara for protecting your stomach,” the user commented.

Image: Twitter/ @AmbLindnerIndia