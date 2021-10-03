German Ambassador Unveils Street Art Mural In Delhi Symbolising India-Germany Friendship

On Sunday, Germany's envoy to India, Walter J Lindner unveiled a significant street-art mural symbolising India-Germany friendship on a wall at Delhi's Shiela Theater. The painting was unveiled to mark the 31st anniversary of German reunification. It should be mentioned here that 'German Unity Day' is observed every year on October 3 to commemorate the nation's reunification in 1990, and the day is also observed as a national holiday in the country.

"It is an important day for Germans as it is a German reunification day. 31 years ago, the wall came down in Berlin and we would usually have a big party to celebrate it every year. Although we did not have it last year and this year as well because of COVID," Lindner was quoted saying by news agency ANI. He stated that this time he decided to do something with graffiti because it is a common sight in Berlin.

It is worth mentioning that Yogesh Saini, the founder of Delhi Street Art, and his team of ten painters created the artwork. It took the team of artists a total of five days to complete the mural. When asked about the origins of the concept, the envoy stated that it was conceived by a group of artists and creative minds at the embassy. "Because Indians are also engaged, we sat down and discussed what we could do to create an eye-catching visual. We didn't want to do a digital conference or seminar because no one wants to watch it, so we decided to do something creative, and since I'm an artist, we decided to do something artistic," Lindner said while speaking to ANI. He also talked about the COVID-19 vaccines and the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

'Germany will move forward with Covaxin as soon as the WHO approves it'

According to him, economy, environmental protection, green energy, student exchange, science and technology, and artificial intelligence will be significant sectors of the India-Germany collaboration in the future. Talking about Indian vaccines, he stated that Germany will move forward with Covaxin as soon as the World Health Organization (WHO) approves Bharat Biotech's vaccine as a treatment for the virus.

The ambassador has taken the Covishield vaccination from Serum Institute and claims that the anti-COVID vaccine is recognised in Germany and that the beneficiary would not have any problems, reported ANI. Meanwhile, talking about the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the German envoy claimed that the Taliban's swift advance had surprised the country and that Germany needed to talk with the Taliban to get people out of Afghanistan. He also stated that India and the United States are on the same page and that as a result, they will collaborate more closely, reported ANI.

Image: ANI