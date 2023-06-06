German Defence Min Meets Rajnath Singh, Discuss Defence Cooperation Issues

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in New Delhi on Tuesday (June 6). During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the current bilateral cooperation particularly in the area of defence-industrial partnership.

Pistorius, who is on a four-day India visit arrived in New Delhi yesterday (June 5). He was accorded a guard of honour at Manekshaw Centre in the presence of Rajnath Singh in Delhi. Pistorius also laid a wreath at National War Memorial in the national capital.

India, Germany can build on 'complementarity of strength': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the possibility of German investments in the two Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as well as expressed the likelihood of the Indian defence industry's participation in the supply chains of the German defence industry while adding value to the ecosystem, besides contributing to supply chain resilience.

India and Germany can build a symbiotic relationship in defence based on shared objectives and complementarity of strength, said Rajnath Singh. He added that skilled workforce and competitive costs from India along with high technologies and investment from Germany can compliment each other. India and Germany have a Strategic Partnership since 2000, which is being strengthened through Inter-Governmental Consultations since 2011 at the level of Heads of Government.

This comes on the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on defence cooperation with Germany during his meeting with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February. During the German premier’s visit to Delhi after meeting PM Modi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra speaking with the media said both countries were in discussions on Germany building six submarines in India under Project 75I.

Modi and Scholz had “a multi-pronged, multi-layered discussion” on defence cooperation stressing to a large extent on technology transfer and on co-development and co-designing of military hardware, the Foreign Secretary said.

Defence Minister Pistorious during his 4-day India visit accompanied by a German delegation is likely to meet a few defence startups at Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), an event organised in New Delhi. On June 7, he is likely to visit the Western Naval Command Headquarters and the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, said the Defence Ministry.

‘Indian Defence Dependence on Russia not in Germany’s interest’

Ahead of his India visit, Pistorius while speaking to German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) showed concern about New Delhi's continuing defence-related reliance on Russia and called it not being in the interest of Germany. "It is not up to Germany to change that on our own," Pistorius said to DW in Jakarta, ahead of his four-day India visit. "This is an issue we have to solve jointly with other partners. But of course, we can't have an interest in the long run that India is so dependent on Russia's delivery of weapons or other materials," he added.

He also showed readiness to support India and stated, "I want to send a signal that we are willing to support our partners, our reliable partners like Indonesia, like India," DW reported.