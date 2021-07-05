German Envoy To India Overjoyed At Seeing Delhi Petrol Pump Run Solely By Women

German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a post about a Delhi petrol pump that is managed by women.

Have you heard about all-women petrol stations in Delhi? Well, here is maybe the one known to most - Bharat Petroleum @BPCLimited Shantipath run solely by women (22 in 3 shifts). Great talking to them! All so friendly, professional with warm smiles😊. Nothing women can’t do!♀️ pic.twitter.com/Tf1uXHfFmw — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) July 4, 2021

People share their comments

HIs post also encouraged people to share their comments.

A Twitter user wrote, “Mr Ambassador, you truly are one of a kind in your profession. Germany and India are quite lucky to have you serve. Best wishes to you!”

Another person showed their appreciation for the Ambassador from Germany. “This is true India which the world needs to know. Thank you for showcasing it for us! Btw pleasant view of Red Ambassador driven by a Hon. Ambassador,”

"Guten Morgen Ambassador Lindner! You are doing a great job in spreading positive things about India and Indic culture. This is something very rarely Westerners do. I keenly follow you on Twitter. More interesting to see you ride an Ambassador. Is the pun intended?" a Twitter user name Abhijeet Chatterjee wrote.

Lindner's tweet has now gone viral gathering over 1800 likes and 243 retweets.

More Petrol Pumps in India run by Women

Over the years we have seen a spike in the numbers of women working in petrol pumps. Recently, Shri Srikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., inaugurated the first IndianOil fuel to run by women on February 27, 2021, in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, India.

IndianOil women workforce have made an extensive contribution to the progress of the country. In the near future, more pumps will be run entirely by women power.

Interesting Facts About Walter J Lindner

The 64-year-old German diplomat has served as Deputy Director of the Human Rights Task Force, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was the German Ambassador to Kenya, the Seychelles and Venezuela, South Africa, and India. Walter is also a successful musician and has composed a number of tracks.

Image: @AmbLindnerIndia / Twitter