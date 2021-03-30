Germany And India Celebrate 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relationship With Car Rally In Hamburg

To mark 75 years of India’s Independence and 70 years of diplomatic relationship between India and Germany, Consul General of India in Hamburg, John H. Ruolngul flagged off a car rally beginning from Glacischaussee to Sylvesterallee on March 28, 2021. According to an official press release, a total of 100 cars participated in the car rally, which was organized by ‘Bharatiyam’, in association with the Consulate General of India, Hamburg.

Twitter page ‘India in Hamburg’ shared images and videos from the event. ‘Azadi ka Amrut mahotsav’ is a series of events which is organized by the Government of India to mark 75 years of India's Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the 75th-anniversary celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. The Mahotsav was launched to commemorate 91 years of Dandi March.

During the event, the consulate is expected to interact with several diaspora associations which are under its jurisdiction, the state and local governments. Consul General John H. Ruolngul thanked the Indian Diaspora based in North Germany. This was for its ‘enthusiastic and phenomenal’ response to the celebrations.

Exhibition inaugurated in Pune

In another significant development worth mentioning, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar recently inaugurated an exhibition in Pune virtually as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav', to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence. Located at Aga Khan Palace, the exhibition went on till mid-March. “Our freedom was earned after a lot of sacrifice. Hence, it is essential that everyone understands the journey of the freedom struggle”, said Javadekar.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@IndiaInHamburg)