Germany: Indian Railway Officer Completes Ironman Triathlon, Internet Hails 'Man Of Steel'

It is a moment of pride for netizens when they see people from their country achieving great heights. This was the feeling for many people on the internet after Shreyas G Hosur, Deputy Financial Advisor of South Western Railway, became the first Indian Railways officer to finish the challenging 'Ironman Triathlon'. Greetings poured in as he crossed the finish line of the event in Germany’s Hamburg on Sunday.

The Ministry of Railways shared their 'moment of pride' on social media, expressing their joy over the achievement. In the post, they also wrote grueling that the Ironman Triathlon events consist of swimming for 3.8 km, cycling for 180 km, and a run of 42.2 km in events spread over a day. He achieved the feat in 13 hours, 23 mins, and 36 seconds. Hosur, who is from Bengaluru, was seen holding the Tricolour while crossing the finish line.

Moreover, the Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal, and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve also took to Twitter to share the video of Hosur, he wrote, "Shreyas Hosur has become the first railway official to complete the world's toughest single-day sporting event, in Hamburg, Germany. Hearty congratulations to Shreyas for this achievement and best wishes for a bright future ( translated from Hindi)."

"This makes Shreyas also the first officer from the non-uniformed civil services to complete the event," the railway's ministry said. Also, Hosur is a 2012-batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer. As per ANI, he returned from deputation to the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) in Delhi and is currently serving as the deputy financial advisor and chief accounts officer in the construction department of the South Western Railway. Hosur is the son of Gopal B Hosur, a retired IPS officer who was part of the team that caught dreaded sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, the ministry added.

Netizens say, 'Man of Steel'

The video has gained traction on the internet since it was shared by the Indian Railways. The video has garnered around 34.1K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has prompted many to share their views, "Congratulations", a user wrote. The second user expressed, "Man of Steel". The third user wrote in the comments section, "Awesome".

Image: Instagram/@railminindia