Germany Looking Forward To PM Modi's Visit In May; Focus On Bilateral Ties, Climate Change

Ahead of the upcoming trip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Germany, the State Secretary of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Jochen Flasbarth stated that numerous subjects would be covered during PM Modi's visit which would also include climate neutrality.

Highlighting the importance of the visit, Flasbarth said, “Next meeting at this critical time will be very relevant. Among the issues will be climate neutrality. PM Modi had announced 2070 as the target year for climate neutrality in India," ANI reported. Further, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Germany in the first week of May.

In addition to this, Flasbarth spoke with a number of Indian officials from the Environment, Coal, and External Affairs Ministries during his two-day visit to India. He noted, “There will be a lot to discuss.” He went on to say that India can expect a lot of help and support from Germany.

During a press conference, the top German ministry official stated that Germany and India are discussing a larger green and sustainable development relationship. Germany is seeking a stronger green and sustainable development relationship with India, he added.

State Secretary Flasbarth met Shringla

Furthermore, State Secretary Flasbarth met with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla earlier on Thursday to address and discuss bilateral relations, development cooperation, and upcoming engagements. Taking to Twitter, Flasbarth said, “With Indians Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla, I discussed together with ⁦⁦@AmbLindnerIndia issues for the Indo-German Inter-Governmental Consultations and for #G7-Meetings.”

UK PM visit to India

Meanwhile, this announcement of PM Modi’s visit came at a time when Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, visited India for two days. Boris arrived in India on April 21 and on Friday, April 22 morning, PM Modi met British Prime Minister Johnson at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi as the British PM began the second day of his visit to India.

According to media reports, both the leaders met with their delegations at the Hyderabad House in Delhi and inked a number of trade deals. While Johnson's travel to India is being analysed for a variety of factors that are critical to bilateral relations, his remarks on India and Indian features stand out. Boris Johnson referred to PM Modi as his 'khaas dost' ('special friend') during a joint news conference.

PM Modi said on Twitter that the two leaders addressed the India-UK relationship as well as new avenues of collaboration in fields such as trade, commerce, and defence. There were also discussions about the importance of youth and start-ups.

