Germany Promises Developmental Assistance To India, Will Provide €10 Bn For Green Projects

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his jam-packed engagements in Berlin, the German government on Monday made an advance commitment to investing €10 billion in climate change-related projects in India. The development assistance will be provided to India under the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership signed between the two nations on Monday. The amount will be proferred to New Delhi until 2030. While addressing a press conference at the conclusion of PM Modi's visit to Germany, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated that the agreement signed between the two nations will help in achieving a long and strategic perspective of climate change and development.

"I think this declaration of intent imparts long term strategic perspective to our entire development cooperation agenda and as part of which, Germany has agreed to make an advance commitment of 10 billion euros of new and additional developmental assistance until 2030," Kwatra said. Furthermore, he informed that both countries stressed the importance of green hydrogen and renewables and said that Germany has promised to deploy a task force that will work towards establishing a green hydrogen hub in India. "As part of our partnership in this space, a task force will work towards establishing a green hydrogen hub in India with the German support," the Foreign Secretary informed.

PM Modi and Scholz also discuss the effects of the Ukraine conflict

Earlier on Monday, a joint statement by PM Modi and German chancellor Olaf Scholz also emphasised the importance of green hydrogen. Both the countries agreed that they would develop an Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap based on the inputs from the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force supported by the Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF). It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Europe. On the first leg of his itinerary, he halted in Germany, where he met the German Chancellor and held multiple meetings with the high-level delegation that accompanied him.

According to Kwatra, both leaders focused their agenda on the betterment of the economy, ecology, trade, investment linkages, and green partnership. Besides, both leaders also discussed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, MEA informed. "The two leaders also shared their respective perspectives on developments on different issues, developing all over the world. This included the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict, particularly in sectors like food, energy, fertilisers, edible oil, etherol," he said.

