Germany Sends Oxygen Plant To India Amid COVID-19 Surge; Can Generate 4L Liters O2/day

A German military aircraft carrying the first part of a massive oxygen generation plant landed in India on Thursday to help the country overcome Oxygen shortage due to the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this oxygen plant can generate up to 4 lakh litres of oxygen per day for Coronavirus patients that are struggling for breathable gas, mainly in New Delhi. It is being shipped to India in two parts, and the first part arrived in the country on Thursday.

“The supply will boost our oxygen capacities,” said MEA Spokesperson Arindram Bagchi on Twitter.

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) C-17 aircraft on Monday returned from Frankfurt, Germany to Hindan after having airlifted four empty cryogenic oxygen containers. On Saturday, India received the shipment of 120 ventilators dispatched by Germany to help the country fight the dreadful surge of the new variant of the virus.

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of drugs, oxygen and beds.

Giving back to our friends: German envoy

Noting that India has helped the world amid the COVID-19 by producing vaccines and medicines, German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner said now "we just need to give back to our friends".

India, known as the "pharmacy of the world," has provided millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical assistance to countries battling the pandemic. Lindner's remark comes as several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it tackles the rising coronavirus cases.

India so far has recorded over 2,10,77,410 positive cases, out of which 1,72,80,844 have successfully recovered and 2,30,168 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4,12,262 new cases, 3,29,113 fresh recoveries and 3,980 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 35,66,398.