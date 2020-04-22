Germany Thanks India For Its ''excellent'' Cooperation Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, German Ambassador Walter Johannes Lindner thanked India for its cooperation in evacuating German citizens. More than 3000 German citizens stranded in different parts of India have been sent home. The diplomat called efforts by the Indian authorities as ''excellent'' and hailed the Ministry Of External Affairs along with all those involved in the operation. Calling any operation during a lock-down an uphill task the Ambassador thanked the Indian authorities.

''You have a federal set up you, have different states where you cross borders and most of which are closed. Without cooperation from Indian authorities, it would not have been possible. It was excellent cooperation I must say and especially the Ministry Of External Affairs, Chief of Protocol and other staffs. They were extremely helpful and these are the people without who we could not have done it'', said Mr Lindner.

Officials involved in helping German citizens have worked and are still working day and night to ensure a safe passage of the travellers.

''There are many actors, the police, the health authorities and other local authorities and they had to liaise with all of them and they did a great job. Sometimes at night at 12 before the flights came and went. There were a thousand hindrances every day we mastered it together and we managed it'', said the diplomat.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Modi had spoken to his German counterpart. Both leaders assured each other of enhances mutual cooperation.

''Both leaders, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Angela Merkel talked on the phone and foreign ministers have also talked. We depend on each other. From getting medicine, to the material for medicine and masks and also you need cooperation in scientific ways. There is a lot, of course, going on but this has to be a wake-up call for many others to participate. We will bring the matter on the security council table. India and Germany are cooperating with each other and there is much more to come'', said the Ambassador.

There were 5000 German citizens stranded in various Indian cities. More than 3000 have been evacuated so far and the rest will be sent soon. The German Embassy in India also thanked the hosts who helped its citizens in different parts of the country during the time of crisis.

