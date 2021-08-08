Get Your COVID Vaccination Certificate Within Seconds On WhatsApp; All Details Here

The Centre on Sunday announced that people can get their COVID-19 vaccination certificate within seconds on WhatsApp. The office of the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said that anyone who wants to download his/her vaccination certificate can send a WhatsApp message to a number and will receive the certificate at once. The announcement comes two days after India registered a historic record of 50 crore doses administered since beginning of the inoculation drive.

Follow these easy steps to get your COVID vaccination certificate

Mandviya's office offered the public, the feasibility of WhatsApp in obtaining their COVID-19 vaccination certificate in a matter of seconds. "Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps," his office said in a tweet. The three steps are as follow:-

Save a contact number - +91 9013151515

Type and send 'COVID certificate' on WhatsApp

Enter one-time password (OTP). Get your certificate in seconds

India seamlessly carrying out COVID-19 vaccination drives

After crossing the milestone of having registered 50 crore vaccines in this week already, the Central government would now be looking towards rapidly increasing its daily vaccination rates. This move from the Health Ministry would further enlighten the process of vaccination and will help people have access to their vaccination certificates with ease. This would also be a driving force in getting more people involved in making India a 100 per cent vaccinated nation.

Mandaviya on Friday had met Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala. The meeting was held to discuss and ramp up COVID-19 vaccination supply and production. After the meeting, Poonawala said that the Covovax vaccine would likely be launched for adults in October, while children could make use of it by the first quarter of 2022.

(Image credits - ANI)