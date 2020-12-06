Ghanshyam Out Of Taloja After 26 Days; States Faith In Constitution, Judiciary & Arnab

Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh walked out of Taloja jail on Sunday, a day after being granted bail by a Mumbai court in the fake TRP case. Speaking to Republic TV reporters and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy, Ghanshyam said that this is a big victory for Republic Media Network and thanked everyone who supported him.

'This is a big victory for us'

"I want to say that I have full trust in our constitution, judiciary and my boss. I want to say that there is no point of a witch hunt against us as we have not done anything. We will be acquitted in this case as the sections under which we are charged as baseless. This is a big victory for Republic Media Network. Thank you for supporting me. " he said.

Speaking about the incident where he was being dragged to a court with a black cloth on his face and paraded like a terrorist, he said, "They said your name will be out in the public. People will see your face. They just used to take me to the court and call out my name. Then, I used to wave my hand and that's it. I was not even aware of what was happening there."

"The way I was picked up from my home and taken to jail and then asked a lot of questions. Everything was baseless. Then I was brought here to Taloja," Ghanshyam Singh said.

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had asked Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to appear before it at 11 am on November 27. This was in connection with a complaint filed by advocate Aditya Mishra on the arrest of Ghanshyam Singh in the TRP scam probe. Mishra called upon the state human rights panel to show cause Mumbai Police as to why they arrested Singh when the FIR in the TRP case doesn't name Republic TV. As a part of his complaint, he also quoted Hansa Research accusing the Mumbai Police of pressurising its officials to implicate Republic TV.

