Ghaziabad: 14-year-old Hides Dog Bite From Parents, Dies Of Rabies

In a tragic incident in Ghaziabad, a 14-year-old boy died of rabies, police said on Tuesday. The teen identified as Shahvaz was bitten by a dog over a month ago and hid the incident from his parents, said an official.

Shahvaz, a student of class 8, died on Monday evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated.

Shahvaz, a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area, was bitten by his neighbour's dog one-and-a-half months ago but did not inform his parents out of fear, eventually not getting apt medical assistance timely.

As he contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1, he told his family members of being bitten by their neighbour's dog, upon being asked.

He was rushed to a government hospital in Delhi but was not admitted there for treatment. He was later taken to an Ayurvedic doctor in Bulandshahr for treatment, the family told the police. The boy died while commuting back to Ghaziabad in an ambulance.

A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali Zone, Nimish Patil.

(With ANI inputs)