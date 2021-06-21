Ghaziabad Fake Hate Clip's Amplifiers Stung; Republic Unearths How Communal Spin Was Added

An unchecked, unverified and unsubstantiated video alleging a communal hate-crime, was circulated on social media earlier this month which spread like wildfire. The video, of an elderly Muslim man being physically assaulted, was shared by verified and popular social media handles on Twitter which claimed that the victim was harassed when he refused to chant a Hindu religious slogan ('Jai Shri Ram'). Days later, when the matter was probed, Ghaziabad Police quashed the false narrative and revealed that there was no communal angle or religious chant involved; rather the case and assault had involved persons who had known each other.

A detailed investigation by Republic Media Network's Special Investigation Team (SIT) shows how the video was systematically circulated on social media platforms with abandon, leaving open the possibility of it sparking off communal tensions, despite Ghaziabad Police's repeated attempts to clarify. Out of the many popular social media handles, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar, a socio-political activist Hansraj Meena was also amongst those that fanned communal flames by sharing the unverified video. What has clearly emerged is that the Ghaziabad Police tried to reply to each person peddling the fake hate narrative regarding the video but were completely drowned out.

#FakeHateToolkit | Ghaziabad Police had replied to each tweet that had peddled the fake-hate narrative, but their desperate attempts to put out the truth were completely drowned out while the fake news was only amplified

How was the Ghaziabad fake hate video circulated?

The mute video was first tweeted by Harun Khan on June 13, who according to reports, is currently in Saudi Arabia. Just hours after Harun Khan's video, Ghaziabad Police had replied to his tweet clarifying that the investigation in the matter is underway.

Two hours after the Ghaziabad Police's clarification on Harun Khan's tweet, at 2:24 AM on June 14, a foreigner with a verified handle on Twitter shared the mute video with a communal narrative alleging that the victim being assaulted was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. This video is now unavailable in India but can be accessed abroad.

Just after the foreigner's tweet, the mute video was picked up by popular Indian Twitter accounts, who shared the mute video asserting on the 'Jai Shri Ram' narrative which had clearly been refuted by the Ghaziabad Police.

Republic confronts fake news amplifiers

Hansraj Meena, who is followed by 334.8k accounts on Twitter and is followed by one of the journalists that has been booked in the fake hate video, was confronted by Republic's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen. The political activist had shared the video, with his caption claiming that there is a threat to minorities in Uttar Pradesh; however, when asked about how he came to know of the incident, he cited those who have been booked in the fake hate video case rather than any input or verification by himself.

On being questioned further, Meena admitted that there was no audio in the video shared and hence he deduced the communal angle from the 'text' (video caption) shared by those who have been booked. During the course of the conversation, Hansraj Meena stated that he had written nothing 'wrong' in his Twitter post. The post by Hansraj Meena, which he has now deleted, read, "Beard of a Muslim man was chopped off because he refused to chant Jai Shri Ram. This is inhumane..."

As the pressure mounted on Hansraj Meena, his responses grew jittery. The political activist sounded exasperated as the questions by Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor pointed out the inconsistencies in his answers. By the end of the conversation, he denied giving any communal angle to the matter. Within three hours of Republic Media Network's confrontation, Hansraj Meena had deleted his tweet.

Another Twitter user, MK Jamal, when confronted by Republic Media Network, nervously denied having communalised the matter. While Jamal mentions himself as a SDPI supporter in his Twitter bio, he denied having any links with the faction while talking to Republic Media Network.

Meanwhile, the kin of one of the accused has denied any communal angle behind the incident as well. Accused Aadil's brother Fazal, while speaking to Republic Media Network, remarked that key-accused Parvez Gujjar and the victim, identified as Abdul Samad, were friends and that Parvez had sought his help after facing several problems. Fazal said that Parvez had approached the victim for an amulet (the victim is an amulet seller) following which he suffered more problems. As Parvez believed that the amulet had caused him more problems, he along with four others, nabbed the victim and thrashed him, claimed Fazil while denying the communal angle.

SP leader forced victim to change statement?

Significantly, the accused's brother Fazal revealed that the victim had approached some politicians which led to the communal spin. Fazal added that Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ummed Pahalwan cooked up the communal story and forced the victim to allege that he was forced to chant a religious Hindu slogan. "The victim changed his story after meeting Ummed Pahalwan," Fazal claimed. The SP leader was arrested by the Ghaziabad Police on Saturday in connection with the fake hate video case.

As per the Ghaziabad Police's statement on June 15 (which the police tweeted back at everyone sharing the fake narrative), victim Abdul Samad was taken to key accused Pravesh Gujjar's residence in Loni where other accused identified as Kullu, Polly, Aarif, Aadil and Mushahid arrived later and assaulted him. On investigating the matter further, the police is said to have found that the accused assaulted Abdul Samad because the amulet given by him to Pravesh Gujjar had allegedly led to ill effects.

"Abdul Samad, Pravesh, Aadil, Kullu and others knew each other before the incident as Abdul had made amulets for several people in the village. Based on the complaint registered, key accused Pravesh Gujjar has been arrested and relevant sections of the law have been invoked. On June 14, two more accused, Aadil and Kullu have been arrested. The remaining accused have been traced and will be arrested soon," the Ghaziabad Police has said in a statement.

Twitter gets Ghaziabad Police's notice

Amid the ongoing probe in the matter, the Ghaziabad Police has put Twitter India under scanner for purportedly allowing the fake hate video to be circulated. Calling social media accounts out for giving a communal spin to the incident, the police stressed that Twitter and Twitter India did not take any steps to remove the contentious tweets. As per sources, Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has responded to the Ghaziabad Police's notice.

The notice sent on June 17 asked Maheshwari to appear in the Loni Border Police Station within a week's time to record his statement. As per sources, the Ghaziabad Police is taking legal advice on whether to accept the request of Twitter India MD to appear via a video call. If his request is accepted, an SSP or SP level officer is likely to question him. In the alternative, the police might send another notice to Maheshwari.

The case in question was registered at the Loni Border Police Station on June 15. Twitter has been booked under Sections 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), 295-A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.