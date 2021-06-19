Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video Case: Police Arrests SP's Ummed Pahalwan; SSP Gives Out Details

Shortly after Samajwadi Party (SP) worker Ummed Pahalwan was arrested by the Ghaziabad Police on Saturday in connection to a fake hate video case, Republic Media Network confronted the accused. After being arrested, the Samajwadi Party worker was taken to Ghaziabad Crime Branch. As per Ghaziabad Police, Ummed Pahalwan would be first taken to the Loni border and then to places, where he was reportedly staying while he was on a run.

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video Case: SSP speaks to Republic

Ghaziabad SSP Amit Pathak while speaking to Republic TV said, “Spreading fake story, making a concocted version of things in a manner to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the area. Whatever episode took place, he presented it in a different light, giving it a different colour, which was not eventually verified in the investigation."

While stating that the Ghaziabad Police had taken cognisance of the episode of violence that had taken place against an elderly person, Amit Pathak informed that so far 9 people have been arrested in connection to the Loni assault case. He further said that after Ummed Pahalwan's arrest, the tally has reached 10.

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video Case: Booked SP leader arrested in Delhi

Earlier during the day, the UP Police arrested the SP worker. As per the UP Police, the SP leader was arrested from an area near the LNJP Hospital in Delhi by the Crime Branch and the Ghaziabad Police in a joint operation on Saturday. Ummed Pahalwan is currently being taken to Ghaziabad.

"He was held from LNJP Hospital, Delhi as per initial information. He was earlier booked for spreading misleading information. Pahalwan will be brought to Ghaziabad and then will be interrogated. So far, 9 people have been arrested in the case. It was a Ghaziabad and Crime branch joint operation," said SSP Ghaziabad Amit Pathak

SP leader accused of 'communalising' incident via Facebook Live

Yesterday while speaking to Republic TV, Ummed Pahalwan Idrisis who has been booked on charges of “spreading communal hatred” via social media claimed that he had only acted based on the story that Sufi Abdul Samad Saifi, the man who was beaten up, narrated to him. When the Ghaziabad viral video was doing the rounds on social media, the Samajwadi Party leader conducted a Facebook live with the old man who was beaten up and attempted to give a communal colour to the Loni assault case.

"I was just trying to help Abdul Samad Saifi, who was assaulted. I am not absconding. I am just waiting for the police to call me. I am between Noida and Secundrabad. I am not scared to go to prison, I just want to bring the truth in front of everyone," Ummed Pahalwan had told Republic TV.

Ghaziabad fake hate video case

On June 15, a controversy broke out on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a 'communal narrative' over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. The video which had no sound showed an elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi being assaulted and his beard being forcibly cut by unknown persons. Publications began claiming that the man was assaulted by the miscreants who allegedly asked him to chant slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram.

Later, the investigation revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' (tabeez) that he made for them did not work. After several publications gave the incident a communal spin, the UP police registered an FIR against Twitter, Twitter India, and 7 others over the Ghaziabad fake hate video accusing the social media platform of enabling 'criminal conspiracy' against the state.

(Image: Republicworld.com)