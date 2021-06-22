Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video: Twitter Yet To Respond To Police's Request Regarding Tweets

In yet another development in the Ghaziabad fake video case, the police have stated that Twitter is yet to respond on the matter of deleting the 50 tweets related to the Loni incident. According to reports, Twitter is yet to communicate with the Ghaziabad Police regarding the matter. Earlier, Twitter informed Republic that it is restricting the tweets related to the sensitive video clip of an elderly man in Uttar Pradesh.

Twitter yet to respond to Ghaziabad Police

The Ghaziabad Police that approached Twitter is yet to receive a response or any form of communication from Twitter. As per reports, the police have maintained that there was no communication between Ghaziabad Police and Twitter regarding the deletion of tweets. This comes after a request by the Ghaziabad Police to Twitter regarding the 50 tweets pertaining to the incident. Therefore, the police have not yet received any response on the queries it had forwarded to Twitter.

Twitter restricts over 50 tweets related to the Ghaziabad incident

Earlier on Tuesday, Twitter informed Republic TV that has withheld 50 tweets pertaining to the Ghaziabad incident. It added that withholding some tweets is necessary considering a valid legal demand or in case there is a violation of local laws of a country. It further said that account holders are notified directly.

“As explained in our Country Withheld Policy, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in response to a valid legal demand or when the content has been found to violate local law(s). The withholdings are limited to the specific jurisdiction/country where the content is determined to be illegal. We notify the account holder directly so they’re aware that we’ve received a legal order pertaining to the account by sending a message to the email address associated with the account(s), if available." a Twitter spokesperson said

Ghaziabad fake hate video case

On June 15, controversy broke out as several news media outlets and handles peddled a 'communal narrative' over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. The video showed an elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi being assaulted by a group of men. In addition, his beard was forcibly cut by unknown persons. Many claimed that the man was assaulted by the miscreants who allegedly asked him to chant religious slogans.

However, it was later revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' (tabeez) that he made for them did not work. After several publications gave the incident a communal spin, the UP police registered an FIR against Twitter, Twitter India, and 7 others over the Ghaziabad fake hate video accusing the social media platform of enabling 'criminal conspiracy' against the state.