Ghaziabad Fake Video Case: Accused Says He Lost His Child Due To ‘tabeez’ Given By Saifi

Justifying the assault on occultist Abdul Samad Saifi, the key accused Parvev Gujjar, in his statement confessed to Uttar Pradesh police that Saifi was attacked because Gujjar lost his unborn child due to the 'tabeez' given by him. Further explaining his side of the story, Gujjar added that his wife was 6 months pregnant and the baby died after he received the religious amulets from Saifi. Reportedly, he has also revealed that Abdul’s beard was chopped off by Kallu. After the incident took place, Ghaziabad police had identified Kullu, Polly, Aarif, Aadil and Mushahid as suspects as they had arrived at the crime spot and assaulted the victim.

Parvez Gujjar gave his statements from jail as he is already lodged in Dasna jail in another extortion case. Gujjar was arrested on June 12 after a complaint was filed by Intezar, who also works as Abdul’s agent. Reportedly, Gujjar and Intezar had a financial dispute on basis of which the former was arrested.

UP Police in search of Samajwadi Party's Umed Pahelwan

While investigating the case, police cracked down on Samajwadi Party leader Umed Pahelwan's involvement in the case for trying to spread a communal outset. "The accused made an unnecessary video with the complainant and, without verifying the facts of the case, carried out religious discussions on his Facebook, which spread animosity in the community," mentions FIR filed by the police. Moreover, Umed’s last location has been traced to Noida on the evening of June 17. Police have also suspected that Umed has removed the SIM card from his phone and has been using the internet to contact his people.

Meanwhile, the state BJP has accused the Congress party of trying to defame the ruling party ahead of the assembly elections. A case has been also filed against actor Swara Bhasker, Md Asif Khan, journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani and officials of Twitter India for spreading 'communal hatred' over the Ghaziabad viral video which showed an elderly man being assaulted in UP.

The SP leader, Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi has been charged under Section 67 of the IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and Sections 153-A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), 295-A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. This case was registered at the Loni Border Police Station in Ghaziabad.