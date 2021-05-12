Ghaziabad: Fire Breaks Out At Cardboard Manufacturing Factory, Rescue Operations Underway

A major fire broke out in a Cardboard factory in Ghaziabad industrial area on Wednesday. More than 10 fire tenders were present at the spot during the fire-fighting operations. The fire also spread to other nearby factories of the Kavi Nagar area.

Other Fire Incidents In Ghaziabad

In a similar incident, in March this year, Sahibabad Site-4 industrial area in Ghaziabad was gutted in the fire, leaving 14 people, including the owner, two women, and a child, with severe burns. The owner of the factory, Kunal Bahl, died the next day. He was in his early 40s. The blaze happened while the workers at the site were making a chemical that is used as an adhesive in surgical tapes. The incident took place on the ground floor of the factory when the workers were boiling the adhesive chemical that exploded due to excess heat.

In April, there was a fierce fire in Ghaziabad's beer factory, where several people were feared to be burnt in the fire. The huge fire had broken out at the Beer Factory in Isapur, Bhojpur. In the same month, another fire broke out on the second floor of a shopping mall. No casualties were reported. The fire broke out at Jaipuria Mall in the Indirapuram area.