Ghaziabad: Fire Breaks Out In Bhupura Krishna Vihar Slum Area, No Casualties Reported

In Ghaziabad, a fierce fire took over the Bhupura Krishna Vihar slum area on Tuesday, November 3. According to reports, 200-300 slums are on the verge of getting destroyed while the firefighters have managed to safely evacuate people residing in the area.

#WATCH: A fire has broken out at a slum area in Ghaziabad. 15 fire tenders at the spot. Firefighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/rUZT552HuM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2020

Fire in Ghazibad slums, no casualties

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (SP), Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said, "The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet but our priority is to bring the situation under control at the soonest. Many slums have been destroyed in the fire. We have rescued many people and they have been taken to a safe place. We received a call at around 10:00 pm (Tuesday) following which the team of UP Police and fire brigade rushed to the spot."

In the latest update, ANI has informed that no casualties were reported in the fire. Also, the evacuated people have been taken to temporary houses nearby. The fire department is working to ascertain the cause of the fire, the report added.

We have stopped further spread of fire. It will be brought under control. The cause of fire is being ascertained. No casualties have been reported. Residents of this area have shifted to their temporary houses nearby: SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun https://t.co/x7rEzaUpPY pic.twitter.com/2pMFCu5nLx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2020

The incident comes a few days after a garbage dumping site caught fire in Noida's Sector 54. According to a police official, there were no reports of any person getting injured in the incident. The police have launched a probe to determine the cause of the fire.

