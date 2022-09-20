Ghaziabad: Man Murders Lover With Axe Over Suspicion Of Affair

A man was arrested in Nand Gram here for killing his lover with an axe over suspicion of her having an affair with someone else, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Suman alias Asha (35), worked as domestic help and lived alone.

The accused identified as Nadeem has confessed to his crime, City superintendent of police (First) Nipun Agarwal said.

During interrogation, Nadeem told police that he was bearing her expenditures including house rent. They came in contact almost a year ago. Since then Nadeem was infatuated with her.

The SP said Nadeem was suspicious of her long telephonic chat with some other person. On September 17, he reached her house with an axe and a pair of clean clothes to change into after killing her.

After having dinner, they both slept and around 3 pm when Asha was in slumber he attacked her on the neck. After killing he searched for the things he had gifted her and fled from there, he said.

The accused had also broken her mobile phone and concealed his blood-stained clothes behind the bushes near a temple on the bypass road.

Police have recovered his clothes, ornaments and axe used in the commission of the crime, the SP added.

