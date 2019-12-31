Ghaziabad District Magistrate Places 'Black Box' For Public Complaints Against Officials

In a bid to curb misbehaviour by government officers in UP's Ghaziabad, a complaint box named as "black box" has been placed at the District Magistrate's office. People can drop their complaints against government officials or employees who demand a bribe or other kinds of gratification.

"In order to bring transparency we have placed the complaint box here. We have named it "black box" and people who have a complaint against government official can submit it and action will be taken," said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad

"Every complaint would be paid attention to and would be disposed of appropriately," he added. Even government officials are allowed to drop their complaints if felt necessary.

Electricity Dept Official Caught Taking Rs 15 Lakh Bribe

A junior engineer from the electricity department was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, Lokayukta police said. Rajesh Tiwari was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh near Shahdol stadium here, Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police B K Patel said.

Tiwari had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore from the complainant contractor Bhanu Prakash Kachet for clearing his dues of Rs 18 crore, Patel said. The accused official was taken to a government circuit house for questioning, he said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter.

Two Cops caught red-handed taking Rs 1 Lakh bribe

A constable and a head constable were arrested on Sunday while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. The two officials were arrested on the complaint of Bhilwara resident, Naveen Tank. The tank had told the ACB officials that Head Constable Sahi Ram Bishnoi and Constable Om Prakash Chaudhary, posted at Pratap Nagar police station of the district, had been demanding Rs 3 lakh from him to settle a case against him, said ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Saubhag Singh.



After registering Tank's compliant, the ACB made preliminary verification and laid a trap in which the two constables were caught red-handed, said Addl SP Singh. A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.

(With inputs from ANI)