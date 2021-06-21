Ghaziabad Police Replied To Every Fake-news Tweet; Here's Proof Its Screams Went Unheard

Earlier this month, an unchecked, unverified and unsubstantiated video alleging a communal hate crime started doing the rounds on social media. Shared and reshared by verified and popular social media handles on Twitter, the video showed an elderly Muslim man being physically assaulted, with claims that the harassment was because he refused to chant a Hindu religious slogan-'Jai Shri Ram'. Days later, when the matter was probed, Ghaziabad Police quashed the false narrative and revealed that there was no communal angle to the case as was being claimed, rather the harassment had involved persons who had known each other and a dispute over the sale of 'amulets'.

A detailed investigation by Republic Media Network's Special Investigation Team (SIT) shows how it was a well-planned plot all over, starting from the circulation of the video on the social media platform to the suppression of the voices who were striving to get to the bottom of the truth. If one were to go through the compiled fake news tweets, it emerges that many popular 'blue-tick' social media handles, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar, got tens of thousands of retweets & engagements, resulting in tens of millions of impressions peddling the fake communal hatred narrative, while the Ghaziabad Police which had replied to each of these tweets could not even cross the 100-mark in terms of engagement. It is to be noted here that the Ghaziabad Police's handle is also verified with over 130k followers, but its attempts to debunk the dangerous and sinister communal hatred angle were completely drowned out while the fake-news spreaders were allowed free reign.

#FakeHateToolkit | Ghaziabad Police had replied to each tweet that had peddled the fake-hate narrative, but their desperate attempts to put out the truth were completely drowned out while the fake news was only amplified; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/AmZMfAoXJo — Republic (@republic) June 21, 2021

Ghaziabad Police had replied to each tweet that had peddled the fake-hate narrative; but why didn't it get the attention?

Among the first people to share the video was Harun Khan. Sharing the video, he wrote, 'The video is said to be of the Loni district, in which an old man is being brutally harassed and assaulted by a group of people. When will they be punished?" Ghaziabad police replied, "On the complaint of the victim, the main accused has been arrested while the other accused will be arrested soon. The search is on."

The tweet of Harun got 1.1k likes and 1.2 k retweets while the tweet of Ghaziabad police got 106 likes and 17 retweets.

In line with the same, Global Correspondent for Byline Times CJ Werleman wrote on Twitter, "They showed a video of them attacking other Muslims and then forced him to chant Hindu slogans while threatening him with a gun." The Ghaziabad Police shared their official statement in reply to the tweet. (Werleman had also tweeted another post about the video which cannot be seen in India anymore, indicating his spread of the fake news is even wider than reported below)

The tweet of CJ Werleman got 515 likes and 314 retweets while the tweet of Ghaziabad police got 64 likes and 6 retweets.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi put out three tweets in total. One of them read," In Hindutava ideology bravery is always attacking frail elderly men or little teenagers, and always as a mob (never alone). @India_NHRC will you react? These men are from the same ideology. Muslims'right to dignity is being snatched by Hindtutvadi goons." On the same day, the Ghaziabad police replied stating, "On the complaint of the victim, the main accused has been arrested while the other accused will be arrested soon. The search is on."

The tweet of Owaisi got 9.1k likes and 5.2 k retweets while the tweet of Ghaziabad police got 10 likes and 0 retweets.

Journalist Siddharth V also shared the video and wrote, "Elderly Muslim Man Attacked in Ghaziabad, Assailants Chop Off His Beard." The Ghaziabad police submitted in response, "On the complaint of the victim, the main accused has been arrested while the other accused will be arrested soon. The search is on."

The tweet of Siddharth got 843 likes and 422 retweets while the tweet of Ghaziabad police got 10 likes and 1 retweet.

National Spokesperson-Indian National Congress- AICC Dr. Shama Mohamed also shared the video and wrote, "Abdul Samad Saifi, an elderly Muslim man, was attacked & forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Ghaziabad. 'They hit me so much that I could not bear the pain. They brought a pair of scissors and cut off my beard", he said. BJP is back to 'divide & rule for upcoming UP elections!" The Ghaziabad Police shared their official statement in reply to the tweet.

The tweet of Dr. Shama Mohamed got 2,198 likes and 699 retweets while the tweet of Ghaziabad police got 16 likes and 5 retweets.

Another INC leader Maskoor Usmani shared the video and wrote, "A Muslim man, Abdul Samad Saifi was attacked & forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Ghaziabad. They hit him so much that he couldn't bear the pain. "They brought a pair of scissors and cut off his beard". This is the security provided by the Indian government to its largest Minorities" The Ghaziabad police replied,"On the complaint of the victim, the main accused has been arrested while the other accused will be arrested soon. The search is on."

The tweet of Maskoor Usmani got 485 likes and 130 retweets while the tweet of Ghaziabad police got 4 likes and 0 retweets.

Another Journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani shared the video and wrote, A Muslim man of yr grandfather’s age was brutally slapped, thrashed, kicked, his beard was violently cut while he was forced to chant JaiSriRam. The cutting of the beard was to insult him for his religious identity. This happened in the name of Hindus. Your silence is your approval." "On the complaint of the victim, the main accused has been arrested while the other accused will be arrested soon. The search is on, the Ghaziabad police replied.

The tweet of Arfa Khanum Sherwani got 15.6k likes and 6k retweets while the tweet of Ghaziabad police got 0 likes and 0 retweets.

Swara Bhaskar also put out a tweet with the video that read, "I'm ashamed. I'm ashamed of what happens in the name of our Gods. Hindus in India and abroad.. who want every Muslim to constantly condemn terrorism in the name of Islam.. am I hearing your voices now when our Gods and religion is being misused to justify this brutality???" The tweet got the reply of the Ghaziabad police the next day, in which it informed the actor about the arrest of the three accused in the case.

The tweet of Swara Bhaskar got 7.3k likes and 2.8k retweets while the tweet of Ghaziabad police got 8 likes and 0 retweets.

The compiled data poses this very pertinent question- If Ghaziabad Police had replied to each tweet that had peddled the fake-hate narrative, why didn't it get the attention? And what did Twitter, the seemingly self-appointed safeguard against 'manipulated media', do to negate the fake narrative and help the Ghaziabad Police to put out the truth?