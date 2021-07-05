Ghaziabad Video: Chargesheet Busts 'hate Crime' Angle, Says Dispute Given 'communal Color'

A day after the Uttar Pradesh Police filed the chargesheet in the Ghaziabad fake hate video case, Republic TV accessed details of the chargesheet which has called the viral video 'a deliberate attempt to mislead the people against the state of UP.' The UP Police chargesheet has laid down facts pertaining to the assault and has said that the Loni incident was not a case of a 'religious or hate crime' but a regular dispute between two parties that was given a 'religious colour' social media.

The charge sheet has categorically stated that the old man in the video - identified as Abdul Samad Saifi - was not beaten up for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram but was assaulted due to personal enmity. Sources have revealed that Abdul Samad had financial dealings with accused Pravesh Gurjur (which largely pertained to the sale of amulets) that turned into a point of dispute. The Ghaziabad Police has shared call record details (CDR) between the two parties highlighting that the accused were well-acquainted with the victim.

"The story revolves around Pravesh Gurjur, Abdul Samad and Intzaar. It was Intzaar who introduced Abdul Samad to Pravesh Gurjur. We have call details record of all three. They both called each other frequently. Hence there is no hate crime. Abdul was not forced to chant Jai Shree Ram," a police source told Republic TV.

The charge sheet names Pravesh Gurjur, Adil, Kallu Gurjur, Himanshu, Poli, Shabez, Intzaar, Saddam, Anas, Arif, Babu as key accused and also details the role of Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan in the controversy. The SP leader has been accused of issuing a political statement on social media to twist the fake hate video and unleash a conspiracy to malign Uttar Pradesh and the state government. Pahalwan is currently in 14-day judicial custody and has been slapped with the National Security Act (NSA).

A UP court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet. The Ghaziabad police is expected to file another supplementary chargesheet in the matter.