Ghaziabad Woman Tries Chasing Man Who Flashed At Her, Dies After Speeding Car Hits Her

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad died after she was hit by a speeding car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while trying to chase the man who was harassing her. The woman was grievously injured in the incident and succumbed to injuries a few days later. The culprit was arrested and was taken into custody by the police on Thursday, September 28.

On the complaint of her family member, the Ghaziabad Police on Thursday arrested the accused man, who is reportedly a former personnel of a central police force, on charges of flashing on the woman, working in the nearby field, along with another woman. The incident took place on September 9. After being hit by the passing vehicle, the woman was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on September 13.

The incident took place when the accused, who was on a bike, began making obscene gestures towards the women working in a nearby field. According to the formal statement by the deceased woman’s husband in the First Information Report (FIR) registered on September 27, both women attempted to confront the accused who tried to flee towards the highway. When the woman tried to catch hold of his T-Shirt, he pushed her away. She fell on the road and was run over by a passing vehicle.

The police scrutinised the CCTV cameras on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to ascertain the identity of the accused.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR under IPC Sections 354a (pertaining to sexual harassment involving unwelcome physical contact and advances), Section 509 (related to intending to insult the modesty of a woman through words, gestures, or actions), Section 323 (concerning voluntarily causing hurt), as well as Section 279 (relating to reckless driving) and Section 304a (addressing causing death by negligence).