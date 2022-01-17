Ghazipur Bomb Part Of A Larger Consignment Of 24 IEDs: Sources

Three days after an improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag in the national capital, sources have informed Republic Media Network that the incident was likely a part of a larger consignment. According to sources, the IED that was recovered was a tiffin bomb with at least 3 kg of RDX. In addition, they have informed that Ammonium Nitrate found in it was a secondary charge.

Moreover, sources have also revealed that the Ghazipur bomb was a part of a larger consignment of 24 IEDs that were sent from across the border to carry out terrorist attacks across India. Additionally, the Republic Media Network has also learned that the terror module busted in September in Delhi NCR led to the information of the IED that was found in Ghazipur.

As a part of the larger conspiracy, it is also believed that the recent Ludhiana blast bomb could also be a part of the same consignment while it is likely that Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat could have received other bombs through sleeper cell networks.

IED found in Ghazipur Flower Market defused, samples collected: NSG

Meanwhile, after the IED was recovered from the national capital's Ghazipur Flower Market area on Friday, the National Security Guard (NSG) that had rushed to the site with its bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders in a statement confirmed that the IED has been defused and its samples have been collected.

"The team will be submitting a report on the chemical component used to assemble the explosive soon," the NSG had said in a statement. 1.5 kg of explosives was recovered, as per sources.

The Ghazipur flower market is a crowded area, surrounded by residential complexes. After the incident, security forces had reportedly issued a detailed alert for officers and troops deployed for Republic Day ceremonies in the capital and other parts of the country. According to reports, the security forces suspect that terrorists of various groups as well anti-social elements may plan attacks aimed at high-profile leaders, security forces campuses, crowded places like markets, railway stations, bus stands, religious places and vital installations.

Notably, the Amritsar STF had also recovered 5kg RDX from Attari's village Dhanoa Kala on the same morning. The bomb was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad present on the spot. Besides the RDX, the forces also recovered six rounds of AK 47 rifle, two grenades, three UBGL, seven detonators, three fuses, a bag and a pouch.

Image: PTI