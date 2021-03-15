 Ghazipur Border Reopens Along Delhi To Ghaziabad Route After Closure Due To Farmers' Stir

In a big relief to the commuters, Ghazipur border connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad was reopened on Monday. It was temporarily shut in the light of the farmers' protest at the Ghazipur (Delhi-UP) border over the three farm laws. However, the movement is allowed only for those entering Uttar Pradesh from the national capital.

The decision to open the carriageway of the National Highway-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi comes after the Delhi Police held a discussion with police officials of Ghaziabad district.

Delhi Traffic police took to Twitter and informed about the traffic movement between Delhi to Ghazipur and also urged people to follow COVID protocols.

Ghazipur Border reopening witnesses false starts

On March 2, hours after a portion of NH-9 was reopened for traffic movement, the police closed the Ghazipur border again. Since January 26 the stretch was closed when violence broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

On December 3 last year, agitating farmers assembled at the Ghazipur border and tried to break police barricades, one carriageway of the National Highway 24 for Uttar Pradesh to Delhi was first closed for traffic

Republic Day violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border on Republic Day. The Police mandated that a maximum of 5,000 persons with 5,000 tractors can participate in the rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. They breached the iconic Red fort and planted a religious flag there. Several arrests have been made in connection to the incident till date.

Farmers Protest

Ghazipur border is among those sites where thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year. Farmers mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur against the three newly enacted farm laws and demanded a repeal.

Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020

Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance

Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020

The protest has of late last some steam as the various leaders have unfurled political ambitions, such as Rakesh Tikait who even visited Nandigram where West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is battling former TMC aide Suvendu Adhikari in the headline battle of the upcoming polls.

