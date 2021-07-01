Ghazipur Clashes: FIR Registered Against 200 People After Clash With BJP Workers

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR in the Ghazipur clashes that occurred on Wednesday. According to reports, over 200 unknown persons, including workers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) have been booked under different sections. This comes after the ruckus that was caused on June 30 and the police have also added sections related to the use of arms and rioting in the FIR. The incident took place amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws.

Ghazipur Clashes: Uttar Pradesh police files FIR against 200 BKU workers

According to reports, the protesting farmers engaged with the BJP workers after an argument. However, the situation soon turned violent. Visuals of the clashes show unknown people engaging with each other and vehicle windows shattered. However, the situation was suppressed and soon brought under control by the police. Reports stated that the police have now added Section 148 of the IPC for rioting and armed with a deadly weapon. In addition, other sections have also been added in the FIR. The farmers had gathered at the Ghazipur border, Delhi gate under the leadership of Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union

Centre ready to talk with farmers: Agriculture Minister

Earlier last week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed that he was ready to talk with the farmers over the three agrarian laws that have been passed by the Centre. Speaking to media personnel, Tomar had said that the Centre had already conducted multiple rounds of talks with the farmer unions to address their issues. However, he also urged the farmers to discuss the clauses of the laws.

"The Indian government has talked to the farmers 10-11 times. The talks have gone for more than 50 hours. We have tried to understand their problems. The farmers should frankly tell their issues with specific clauses. We are ready to examine and address these issues. We will definitely talk when there is a proposal from the farmers," Tomar has said

Farmer protests

The agitating farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws since November, last year, demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops. However, multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and farmer unions have not reached a solution. The situation remains at a stalemate.

The protests escalated after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi which led to a massive clash between protesters and the police. The farmers then hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police sealed the borders of the national capital by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires, etc at Ghazipur and Tikri borders, blocking complete access to the roads. The protests had cooled down due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.