GHCAA Chief Asim Pandya Resigns After Divided Opinion On Use Of Gujarati Language In HC

Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHCAA) president Asim Pandya submitted his resignation on October 3 after a majority of the lawyers opposed his proposal seeking the addition of Gujarati as a language of the state High Court. Notably, Pandya has earlier urged Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to introduce Gujarati as a language of the Gujarat High Court. His resignation came after 62% of the association's lawyers were against his proposal.

The GHCAA president in his resignation letter stated that his personal ideology, though in furtherance with the aims and objectives of the association's Constitution, was in conflict with views of the majority members.

"My personal ideology, though in furtherance with the aims and objects enshrined in the constitution of the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association, is in conflict with the views of the majority members of our Association and hence, I would rather give up my post of President of the Association, then the personal ideology which is in the larger interest of litigants and the legal system," Pandya's resignation letter stated.

Asim Pandya also mentioned that the argument of his detractors that the use of their mother tongue Gujarati will result in sacrificing the dignity and decorum of the institution, was unconvincing for him. "I am unable to appreciate the argument," he added.

"Let me make it clear that I am not sacrificing my post of President for my personal ideology. One can be said to be sacrificing the post if he is exploiting the post for his personal gain. I had accepted the post of President to serve you and not rule you. So, I am not losing anything," he added.

Permit to use Gujarati in Gujarat HC

Earlier in August this year, the GHCAA moved a representation before the Gujarat Governor and sought his specific authorisation under Article 348(2) of the Constitution of India to allow the use of Gujarati language in addition to English in the court proceedings before the state High Court. However, the representation of using Gujarati as the official language of the High Court was opposed by many members of the association.

Following the disagreement by many members, the association on September 30 announced its decision to suspend its demand for using Gujarati as an additional language in the High Court proceedings following a divided opinion among the advocates.

