GHMC To Start Vaccination Drive From August 23 To Achieve 100% Vaccination In Hyderabad

To reach the goal of 100% COVID-19 vaccination in Hyderabad, a special vaccination drive will begin on Monday, August 23, for the coming weeks in nearly 5,200 localities under the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and SCB (Secunderabad Cantonment Board) limits. The State government recently announced that the plans are underway to make Hyderabad a 100% vaccinated city in the span of 10-15 days. Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also held a meeting with officials of the health department of both GHMC and SCB on Saturday, August 21. It was decided among the officials that the vaccination drive will cover 4846 colonies in GHMC limits and 360 localities in the cantonment board.

GHMC's intense vaccination drive

The GHMC will be implementing a mobile vaccination drive. The operation includes 175 vaccination vehicles, out of which 150 will be allotted for GHMC and the rest 25 will cover the cantonment areas. Inside each vehicle, there will be two medical officials to vaccinate people and a data specialist to record the number of vaccinations. People have been deployed to visit every household to find those who have not been vaccinated yet. The purpose is to inform them about the vaccination vehicle in their locality. The mobile vaccination vehicle will reward every household with a sticker after every member of the household gets vaccinated. A certificate will also be given to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) if their housing society completes 100% vaccination.

The GHMC will conduct several other awareness campaigns on special vaccination drives. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked those who have not been vaccinated should make use of the opportunity and get immunised quickly. According to the central government’s open data on the CoWIN website, Telangana has administered around 1.68 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of August 22. Out of those 1.68 crore jabs, 1.25 crore were first doses and more than 42 lakhs were second doses. In the Hyderabad district, 35,64,148 vaccine doses were administered, of which 26,26,972 were first doses and 9,37,176 were second doses.