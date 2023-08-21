Ghosi Bypoll: BJP Candidate Dara Sigh Chauhan Blames Samajwadi Party For Ink Attack

BJP’s candidate for Ghosi Assembly by-polls, Dara Singh Chauhan alleged that the ink attack on him was part of a conspiracy. Chauhan has blamed the Opposition for hatching a conspiracy and said that it reflects the Opposition’s frustration. Emphasising that the Opposition is scared of losing the upcoming by-polls due to the increasing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

“I went to participate in a program where someone threw ink on me. This clearly shows that they are scared of losing the elections. This conspiracy has been hatched by the Opposition (Samajwadi Party) due to the increasing popularity of PM Modi and CM Yogi. We have informed the police. They are investigating. Strict action will be taken against the accused involved,” said BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan.

Chauhan said that the people of Ghosi will give a befitting reply to the incident by voting for the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Dara Singh faces ink attack in Mau

Chauhan has been aggressively campaigning for the upcoming Ghosi by-election to be held on September 5. While Chauhan was navigating between a group of well-wishers in the Sarai Lakhansi area of the Ghosi assembly segment in the Mau district, a person threw a bottle of black ink at him.

As the ink splashed on Chauhan’s face, there was chaos for some time. While the security personnel tried to get hold of the person, he successfully fled the spot. The Uttar Pradesh Police has identified the attacker as Monu Yadav and a team has been constituted to arrest him.



Earlier to the attack, Chauhan had addressed a public meeting at a college in Kopalganj block where he targeted his rival and Samajwadi Party's candidate Sudhakar Singh.



Ghosi by-poll: A battle for prestige

The Ghosi by-election was necessitated after Dara Singh Chauhan, MLA from Ghosi constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket resigned from his post. Post resignation, Chauhan joined the Bhartiya Janata Party and was fielded for the by-election. While Samajwadi Party has fielded Sudhakar Singh opposite Chauhan. The Samajwadi Party had ditched Sudhakar Singh, a party loyalist to field Chauhan in the 2022 assembly elections.

When Dara Singh Chauhan filed his nomination on August 16, he was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party chief Sanjay Nishad and their supporters. Chauhan had served as a minister in Adityanath's cabinet during his last tenure. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Arun Rajbhar, aligning with the BJP, also blamed the Samajwadi Party for the incident.

This is the first election after the formation of I.N.D.I.A and Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party switching sides to the BJP. While the election is not going to impact the tally in the assembly, both parties are trying hard to win over Ghosi, one of the major reasons is asserting popularity on non-Yadav OBCs ahead of parliamentary elections.