Speaking over the alleged assault by UP Police on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on December 29 said that he condemns such manhandling by the UP police in Lucknow. He added that the behaviour of police personnel against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is objectionable and strict actions must be taken against them. He said, "we are still fighting for the Freedom of the press, freedom of speech under BJP government, since 1885 when the Congress party was formed.