Ghulam Nabi Azad Comments On Anti-CAA Protests, Says The Protest Is Led By Students

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad commented on the nation-wide anti-CAA protests and the violence that followed. He said that the protests aren't led by any political party but by students and citizens. He slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the rising death toll amid protests. He criticised the Chief Minister saying that he only gives directions to the police to beat up the students participating in protests. He also added that it should be noted that the Prime Minister and Home Minister are not giving any statement even though the country is burning. Ghulam Nabi Azad said that "The nation is now leaderless and government less." 

