Ghulam Nabi Azad, J&K BJP Chief, Among 53 Ex-lawmakers Occupying Govt Houses Post Tenure

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has revealed that at least 53 former legislators, including ex-ministers, continue to occupy government accommodations in the Union Territory even after the end of their tenure in office. The list also includes the names of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former BJP MLA and the party's J&K chief Ravinder Raina.

Who are the unauthorised occupants?

Apart from Azad and Raina, former BJP MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, former finance minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, former ministers Kavinder Gupta, Bali Bhagat, and Awami National Conference general secretary Muzaffar Shah are also among those who have not vacated the government houses despite the end of their tenures in Jammu and Srinagar.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Congress spokesman Ravinder Sharma, Peoples' Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone and former National Conference minister Abdul Rahim Rather are also named in the list of unauthorised occupants.

PIL against ex-ministers, MLAs

The names came to light after a writ petition pertaining to unauthorised occupation of ministerial bungalows and government quarters by former ministers and ex-legislators was filed before a division bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. The hearing of the case is scheduled for April 28.

Notably, the writ petition was filed seeking strong action against former ministers, ex-legislators who continue to reside in government bungalows and quarters despite the completion of their terms. Terming it a gross violation of rules, the petitioner has also demanded their eviction from the government properties.