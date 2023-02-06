Ghulam Nabi Azad Lauds Security Forces, Says 'Their Sacrifices Kept The Country's Integrity Intact'

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said the sacrifices made by personnel of the army and other paramilitary forces have kept the country's integrity intact.

He said the entire population of the country is having peaceful sleep at night only due to the untiring and uncompromising security provided by these men who sometimes have paid with their lives.

"We are today proud of our country since it has not only grown as economic power but also won almost all wars fought against enemies since 1947. This makes us feel great and proud as citizens of India,” he said in Samba where he took part in a "Vishnu Mahayagya".

Attended Maha Vishnu Yagya organised by Sant Shri Bal Yogeshwar Maharaj ji in the memory of martyrs in Samba today. This day is to be remembered for the paramilitary forces who sacrificed their lives to defend the sovereignty of our country. Rich tributes to the forces men 1/2 pic.twitter.com/EeQFQ21E1P — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) February 5, 2023

"The sacrifices made by our army personnel and other paramilitary forces have kept the integrity of our country intact. They have been selfless when it comes to fighting terrorism and guarding borders from our enemies," Azad said.