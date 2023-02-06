Last Updated:

Ghulam Nabi Azad Lauds Security Forces, Says 'Their Sacrifices Kept The Country's Integrity Intact'

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said the sacrifices made by personnel of the army and other paramilitary forces have kept the country's integrity intact.

Press Trust Of India
Ghulam Nabi Azad

The DAP chief said that the entire population of the country is having peaceful sleep at night only due to the untiring and uncompromising security provided by these men. (Image: Twitter/@ghulamnazad)


He said the entire population of the country is having peaceful sleep at night only due to the untiring and uncompromising security provided by these men who sometimes have paid with their lives.

"We are today proud of our country since it has not only grown as economic power but also won almost all wars fought against enemies since 1947. This makes us feel great and proud as citizens of India,” he said in Samba where he took part in a "Vishnu Mahayagya".

"The sacrifices made by our army personnel and other paramilitary forces have kept the integrity of our country intact. They have been selfless when it comes to fighting terrorism and guarding borders from our enemies," Azad said. 

