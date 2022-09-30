Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DAP To Launch Mass Contact Programme Ahead Of Assembly Polls

The Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Azad Party (DAP) on Friday said it will launch mass contact programmes to mobilise public support in favour of the party ahead of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad held a meeting with key leaders of the party in the Jammu region here and it was decided to reach out to people and build the party at the grassroots level, party officials said.

The veteran leader had ended his more than five-decade-long association with the Congress on August 26. He launched his own political outfit, Democratic Azad Party, on Monday.

During the meeting, Azad discussed political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with the leaders, the party leaders said.

He asked them to hit the ground and launch a mass contact programme to mobilise public support in favour of the party ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Azad said the DAP is committed to strengthen the communal harmony and social fabric in J and K.

The Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the final electoral roll is published, which is scheduled to take place on November 25. The erstwhile state has been without an Assembly since 2018. The Centre had on August 5, 2019, ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and downgraded it to a Union territory.

