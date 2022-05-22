Ghulam Nabi Azad Meets Family Of Slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat; Extends Condolences

Days after a Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, senior Congress leader and former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday paid a visit to the family of the slain Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and extended his condolences, reported PTI citing a party leader.

The Congress leader who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir went to Bhat's house on the first day after arriving in the union territory following which he also spoke to his family members. He was accompanied by many other senior party leaders including several former ministers, who also visited the bereaved family at Bantalab on the outskirts of Jammu and expressed their condolences to the father and other members of the deceased.

Notably, Ghulam Nabi Azad arrived in Jammu on Saturday morning following which he presided over an event at the party headquarters and paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. During this while, he also touched upon a slew of subjects concerning the union territory including his stand on the Delimitation Commission’s report.

Furthermore, he is also expected to take a stock of the overall situation in the valley. According to local media, he will go to Srinagar on Sunday and speak with the party workers over there.

The targetted killing of Rahul Bhat

The 35-year-old Rahul Bhat who was working as a government employee under the Prime Minister's special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was shot dead in broad daylight by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on May 12.

This led to a huge uproar in the valley, especially among the Kashmiri Pandit community who started protesting demanding justice for Bhat and further also demanded the government's support for transferring the community to safer zones.

Image: Republic/PTI