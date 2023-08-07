Ghulam Nabi Azad Supports Abrogation Of Article 370, Says ‘Those Opposing Are Ignorant’

Ghulam Nabi Azad, chief of an year-old Democratic Progressive Azad Party and former Congress leader, openly shared his views on the BJP-led central government’s action on Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Raising his voice in support of the government’s move, Azad on Sunday stated that those opposing the abrogation of Article 370 are ignorant of the history and geography of the union territory.

The DAP chief’s remarks came while the Supreme Court was hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity behind the Centre's August 5, 2019 move that scrapped the special status guaranteed to the erstwhile state under Article 370.

“Those who are opposing (Article 370 in the Supreme Court) do not know the ground situation, history, geography, advantages and disadvantages of the constitutional provision. It was not meant for any particular area, province or religion but was equally beneficial to all – people living in cities and villages,” Azad told reporters on the sidelines of a public rally in Doda district.

Further expressing his confidence in the Supreme Court, the DAP chairman asserted that he has full faith in the Supreme Court as it will look into all aspects of this (abrogation of Article 370) move.

Azad also took a swipe at the regional parties for being ignorant of the ground situation and said, “Article 370 was not meant for any particular area, province or religion but was equally beneficial to all.”

Azad on party members joining Congress

Azad further talked about his party colleagues returning to the Congress fold and said only slackers will leave his party and those who know how to work will stay back. “They are going to Congress because they do not have to work in the party,” he said, adding, “They know a lacklustre attitude is not going to work in DPAP which has more accountability of leadership than its rivals.”

Azad said the party has no place for non-performing leaders. “I check the progress of each party leader by making him or her accountable. We seek details from leaders on outreach at the block or village level.”

