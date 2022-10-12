Ghulam Nabi Azad's Big Claim On Non-local Voters In J&K; Avows 'Outsiders Shouldn't...'

Amid the intensifying controversy regarding Jammu and Kashmir's voting list, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on October 12 in a big statement said that outsiders should not be allowed to cast their vote in the union territory. The chief of the newly announced Democratic Azad Party opined in response to the buzz created after the Jammu administration on October 11 issued an order authorising tehsildars or revenue officials, to issue a certificate of residence to people residing in the winter capital "for more than one year".

"People from outside Jammu and Kashmir should not be allowed to cast their vote in upcoming elections. They can vote in their states in a sealed envelope, as per the system. Only locals should be allowed to vote - be it Jammu or Kashmir," news agency ANI quoted Azad as saying.

Azad's statement on non-locals being allowed to cast their vote in Jammu and Kashmir is being termed important as this is believed to have a major implication on the upcoming and much-awaited polls in the union territory. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 5, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir also hinted at the possible timeline for holding elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP hits out at Centre

In an effort to ensure that no eligible voter is left out, the Jammu administration on October 11 issued an order authorising all tehsildars to issue a certificate of residence to people residing in the district for more than one year.

"Whereas Special Summary Revision, 2022 has been started in Union territory of the Jammu and Kashmir with effect from September 15, 2022, for registration of new voters, deletion, correction, transposition of voters who have migrated, died since last Summary Revision," the order of the Jammu Deputy Commissioner read.

Criticising the move, President of JKPDP Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and wrote, "ECI's latest order for registration of new voters makes it clear that GoIs colonial settler project has been initiated in Jammu. They will bear the first blow to Dogra culture, identity, employment and business."

Amit Shah's mega reveal in J&K

Assuring people that elections will soon be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah earlier on October 5 during a rally in J&K's Baramulla said, "I want to assure you that as soon the Election Commission finishes with the task of preparations of the revised voter list, with full transparency, elections will be held. On the basis of your mandate, the government will be run."

During his speech, he also stated, "Earlier only three families -- the Abdullahs, the Muftis, and the Gandhis -- used to be in power, but after delimitation, your own representatives will win the elections."