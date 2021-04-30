Giant US Plane With COVID-19 Supplies Arrives In Delhi; Tata Sons To Come To M.P's Aid

As India receives assistance and aid from countries across the world, a critical shipment of medical and relief supplies from the US arrived in Delhi on Friday. A United States Air Force cargo plane landed in the national capital with military personnel and supplies. In order to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India, the United States has committed to support India by providing crucial supplies like oxygen concentrators, oxygen generation units, PPEs, Vaccine-manufacturing supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests and Therapeutics.

'United States stands with India'

Following the arrival of supplies, the United States embassy in Delhi remarked that the cooperation between two countries has been for 70 years. In addition, it also stated that the US stands with India as it tackles the COVID-19 pandemic together. The US supplies were swiftly cleared by the Delhi customs. The first shipment of the COVID-19 material includes 200 Size D oxygen cylinders with regulators, 223 Size H oxygen cylinders with regulators, 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits & 84,000 N-95 face masks.

In the coming days, the United States has promised to deliver medical supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India as the country battles a raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The US state governments, private companies, non-government organisations and thousands of Americans from across the country have collectively decided to help India with medical supplies like oxygen and other essential goods. More aircraft are expected to land in India in the coming weeks.

Tata Sons to provide oxygen concentrator to Madhya Pradesh

In another development, Tata Sons has also stepped in to assist and has committed to providing an oxygen concentrator to Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a discussion with Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran over the phone. Following their discussion, Tata Sons has also decided to set up an oxygen plant in Madhya Pradesh along with providing CT Scan machines.

India records 3,86,452 cases

India recorded 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, another highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 53,84,418. The case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.