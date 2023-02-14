Gigantic National Flag Measuring 36 Ft X 24 Ft On A 108-foot High Pole, Hoisted In Puri

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Monday hoisted a gigantic national flag measuring 36 ft x 24 ft on a 108-foot high pole at Puri.

Installing the flag at Puri, the land of Lord Jagannath, is synonymous with the universal brotherhood and peace that the ‘Tiranga’ stands for, he added.

The governor also praised the Flag Foundation of India, a non-profit organisation that installed the national tricolour.

“Every day, thousands of devotees and tourists visit Puri and this monumental flag will be another place of attraction for them,” Flag Foundation of India president Naveen Jindal said.

The monumental flagpole has been installed in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India and the Puri District Administration.

