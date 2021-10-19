GIMS Greater Noida, Child PGI Noida top in eSanjeevani consultations in UP

Noida, Oct 18 (PTI) The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and the Child PGI in Noida are the two top state-run hospitals in terms of offering telemedicine services in Uttar Pradesh, according to official figures.

Overall 23 medical colleges, including those in Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Agra, Saifai, Firozabad, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, are listed for OPD consultations under the eSanjeevani initiative which started in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, 54,147 OPD consultations have been offered through these 23 medical colleges that have 1,048 doctors registered on the portal, according to figures shared by GIMS, Greater Noida.

Of these, GIMS Greater Noida topped the chart with 12,173 consultations followed by Child PGI in Noida with 11,607 consultations, the state-wide data showed.

Medical College, Kannauj stood third on the list with 4,988 consultations followed by ASMC Firozabad (4,588), Medical College Saharanpur (3,599) and Medical College Akbarpur (3,457), the figures showed.

Both GIMS Greater Noida and Child PGI Noida have 10 specialisations for which 22 and 14 doctors, respectively, are registered on the eSanjeevani portal for offering OPD consultations, according to officials. PTI KIS ANB ANB

