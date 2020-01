Gippy Grewal has his fan base spread across not just India, but all around the world including the neighbouring nation of Pakistan. The artist was often asked by his Pakistani fans when he plans to visit their homeland, and today finally Gippy has made it to Pakistan. The artist first paid his homage at Nankana Sahib and then headed back to Lahore. He shared pictures of him from Nankana Sahib on his social media handle.