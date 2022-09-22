Giriraj Singh Accuses Nitish Kumar & Lalu Yadav Of 'patronising' Radical Organisations

Amid the massive multi-agency raids ongoing in multiple states in the country on Thursday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged Bihar has turned into a "sleeper cell for terrorists". Significantly, Singh’s remarks come in response to the largest joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate, and state police forces across 11 states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Giriraj Singh accused Lalu Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of patronising the Popular Front of India (PFI). “Simi organization started working as Popular Front of India (PFI), Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav have been patronizing them as cultural organizations. Bihar has become a sleeper cell for terrorists," he said.

“They (PFI) want to make Purnia its centre. The way they were caught in Phulwari Sharif, they always intended to make India a Muslim nation, in 1947 as well," he added.

Hundreds arrested in ‘largest-ever investigation process till date’: NIA

NIA also conducted searches at the PFI’s regional office in Bihar’s Purnia, a day before Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state. According to reports, the raids are underway since 3 am today, Sept 22 under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police of the NIA.

A total of 106 PFI cadres were arrested today Sept 21, in the raids involving over 1,500 personnel of state police, Central Armed Police Forces and officers of NIA and ED.

Incriminating documents, and electronic items seized

The investigating authorities in the raids seized incriminating documents, over 100 mobile phones, laptops and other materials. The raids were carried out at the official and residential places of people allegedly involved in "funding terrorism, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations".

With ANI inputs