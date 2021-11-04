Giriraj Singh Asks Oppn To Reduce Fuel VAT; Reminds Priyanka Gandhi Of UPA Era's Inflation

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday welcomed the Centre's decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices pan India. While expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same, Giriraj Singh also went on to acknowledge Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Manohar Lal Khattar for VAT reduction on fuel in their respective states. Subjecting on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet, Singh lambasted the former for her 'frivolous' statements while retaining memories of inflation rates witnessed during the Congress-led UPA government.

Giriraj Singh wants Opposition ruled states to reduce fuel VAT

While welcoming the Centre's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, Union Minister Giriraj Singh urged other states ruled by opposition parties to inherit the same. In an interaction with ANI, Singh said, "Those who abuse PM Modi on Twitter and in the media, why have they not reduced VAT in their states?" While going on to thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for following in the footsteps of the Centre, the Union Minister went on to question the role of the opposition. He said, "There are many states in the country where the VAT is not less than the excise duty. It simply means that mere abusing is not the way."

Giriraj Singh charges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated the decision to reduce fuel prices was "not from the heart and rather was out of fear," while referring to the BJP as the "Vasooli government". While going on to pose critical remarks on Gandhi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "You should also do it with fear. Aren't you afraid of the public? These arguments are frivolous. Have they forgotten what the inflation rate was in 2011, 2012 and 2013?"

Stating the aforementioned, Giriraj Singh attested that PM Modi did not require her advice. He added, "Even today there is an inflation rate of 4% and were are trying to reduce the things on which inflation has increased." Singh also while making these remarks, praised PM Modi's initiative for looking out for the benefits of the common man.

Image: PTI/PIB