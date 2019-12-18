The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Giriraj Singh Attacks JMM Leader Over Defamatory Speech Against CM Adityanath

General News

Giriraj Singh has said that Hemant Soren is sad after predicting defeat in the election which is why he is making such defamatory statements on BJP leaders

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh has said that Hemant Soren is sad after predicting defeat in the election which is why he is making such defamatory statements on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Adding that Yogi Adityanath is a saintly man and would never do such an act what has been alleged by Hemant Soren. 

While a rally in Pakur, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren made a defamatory statement on BJP leaders stating that Saffron clad leaders do not marry but rape women. While attacking BJP, he also made a remark on UP CM stating that Adityanath is also roaming around here wearing saffron, implying that even Adityanath has a rapist like a mentality because he wears saffron.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES