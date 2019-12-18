Giriraj Singh Attacks JMM Leader Over Defamatory Speech Against CM Adityanath

Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh has said that Hemant Soren is sad after predicting defeat in the election which is why he is making such defamatory statements on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Adding that Yogi Adityanath is a saintly man and would never do such an act what has been alleged by Hemant Soren.

While a rally in Pakur, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren made a defamatory statement on BJP leaders stating that Saffron clad leaders do not marry but rape women. While attacking BJP, he also made a remark on UP CM stating that Adityanath is also roaming around here wearing saffron, implying that even Adityanath has a rapist like a mentality because he wears saffron.