Giriraj Singh Introduces NIRDPR's Hindi Website, Kaushal Aapti 2.0 To Motivate Rural Youth

The Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh has introduced the Hindi website for the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) on Thursday along with the Kaushal Aapti 2.0 app in the Hyderabad district of Telangana, to encourage rural youths and attach them with job opportunities based on their aptitude.

During the event of NIRDPR's 64th General Council meeting, Singh spoke through the video conference, highlighting the organization's efforts in many sectors that have a significant influence on the rural population.

While addressing the members of the General Council, among other things, Singh highlighted the importance of NIRDPR in bolstering Self Help Groups and linking them to natural resource management initiatives, with a focus on increasing the current strength of 8 crores to a minimum of 10 crores in the upcoming years, further as a consequence there will be a growth in GDP of 1.5 to 2%.

Union minister Giriraj Singh on empowerment of rural youth

The union minister also stressed the significance of establishing an annual agri-budget for each gram panchayat, making sure that the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are incorporated into the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), further promoting the climate change idea, forest prevention, water conservation resulting in 'Per drop more crop,' concentrating on the rural economy's development through the adoption of new creative and alternate technologies by the rural communities

Singh also emphasised the importance of establishing a qualitative social audit that considers gender, with a focus on gender budgeting and responsiveness, in order to have the desired effect on rural growth. The human resource dividend is the prime focus for rural development, he added. The NIRDPR is an autonomous, independent organisation within the Ministry of Rural Development of the Indian government.

Giriraj Singh introduced ' Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas'

Meanwhile, on September 30, Union minister Giriraj Singh announced the commencement of the People's Plan Campaign 2021- Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas and the Vibrant Gram Sabha Dashboard. He also published the 10th edition of Gramoday Sankalp Magazine and a booklet on the People Plan Campaign-2021 for planning FY 2022-23.

As per the press release from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Singh emphasised that Panchayats are the core of local democracy. In the nation, there are 31.65 lakh official Panchayat members of which 14.53 lakh of them are women. He further said that they have the potential to impact rural regions. Panchayats play a key role in the successful and efficient execution of flagship programs for rural development.

The Minister stated that the People's Plan Campaign of this year should be carried out with greater public involvement and that each initiative undertaken as part of public participation should foster a sense of togetherness and commitment between all individuals towards the mutual objective of village development on all fronts.

