Giriraj Singh Shows Concerns Over Irregularities In PMAY In Odisha; Bats For Strict Action

Raising concerns over the implementation of the Centres Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) or the PMAY(G) in the state, Union Panchayati Raj and Rural Development minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that necessary actions would be taken in concern to the irregularities flagged by the central team that recently visited Odisha to check the status of the PMAY(G) scheme.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Rural Development, it said that the Union Minister was speaking about the irregularities pointed out by the central team of the Rural Development Ministry which visited the state to verify and review verify and review the status of the scheme.

It was during a meeting held between Union Minister Singh, Odisha Panchayati Raj Minister Pradip Kumar Amat, and Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital on Thursday.

While speaking about the central team's report from the state, Singh said that there as there were as many as 37% anomalies in the matters relating to the list of beneficiaries, discrepancies in uploading data on the Awas-soft website, fudging in beneficiaries' bank account numbers, transfer of funds to non-eligible persons and denying benefits to legitimate individuals.

Further, Singh also raised objections to the change of the logo of PMAY(G) stating that it is against the guidelines.

Strict action to be taken against officials over irregularities in implementation of PMAY(G)

Taking note of the issues, the Rural Development Minister called for effective monitoring of the scheme in Odisha further adding that a social audit of the panchayats is to be undertaken and effective convergence of the screen in line with the Centre's other schemes including the Swachh Bharat Mission for construction of toilets, Saubhagya scheme for power connection to every household, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal for tapped water and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for LPG/Gas connection.

"The Rural Development Ministry, together with the State Government, has a target to provide houses to the more than 8 lakh beneficiaries in Odisha", he added.

Following the meeting, while speaking to the media, the Odisha Panchayati Raj Minister also asserted that the state government has already dismissed 22 officials while 44 have been suspended and actions have been taken against 268 other employees further adding that the Odisha government will not tolerate corruption and strict actions will be taken against the corrupt officials.



