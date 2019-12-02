Giriraj Singh Slams Cong For "infiltrator" Comment On PM Modi And Amit Shah

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has slammed the Congress party after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, objecting to the Citizenship Amendment Bill push by the BJP-led government, called PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah 'infiltrators.' Taking to Twitter on Monday, Giriraj Singh wrote, "The Congress, which has made the Mughals and Rohingyas as their vote bank, now thinks that nationalist Modi is an outsider." Taking a jibe at Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, he added, "If I open my mouth, the echo will be heard in Italy."

मुगलों और रोहिंग्यो को अपना वोट बैंक बनाने वाले कांग्रेस को राष्ट्रवादी मोदी अब बाहरी लगने लगे है..

मेरा मुँह खुलवायेंगे तो गूंज इटली तक जाएगी। — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 2, 2019

BJP demands apology

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao slammed Congress' Adjir Ranjan for his comments on PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded an apology from the Congress party on Sunday. GVL Narasimha Rao while speaking to news agency ANI said, "The statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdury about honourable Prime Minister and honourable Home Minister and calling them illegal immigrants is the height of his stupidity."

'Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, you are an infiltrator'

Adhir Ranjan had said, "India is for everybody. It's for Hindus and Muslims. But they want to show that we will let Hindus live and not Muslims, is India somebody's estate? Everybody has an equal right. Amit Shah, Narendra Modiji, you are an infiltrator. Your home is in Gujarat, you came to Delhi, you are a migrant yourself. Legal or illegal, we will know later. In the world, Indians have the largest migrants."

Amit Shah held discussions over CAB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held discussion with leaders of political parties, students bodies and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). According to sources, chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, and several MPs attended the meetings separately. The Home Minister is holding meetings in the wake of strong protests in the Northeast against the CAB. The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don't possess proper documents.

